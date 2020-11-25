Dallas Mavericks unveil their City Edition jerseys for this season

article

The Dallas Mavericks have unveiled their City Edition uniform for the upcoming season.

The new white and gold jerseys are a change from the team’s traditional blue base.

On the waistband is the number 40, for 40 years of Mavericks history.

There are also wings in several places of the uniform.

The Mavs said the color scheme is inspired by the legend of the Pegasus, an iconic symbol for the city of Dallas.

The City Edition jerseys are now available on the Mavs' website.