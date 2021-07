article

The Dallas Mavericks have traded Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics.

The Mavs acquired Moses Brown from the Celtics in exchange for Richardson.

It's also been reported the Mavericks will get about a $10 million trade exception as part of the deal.

The trade was made after Richardson opted in on his $11.6 million player option. Richardson played 59 games last season for the Mavs, averaging 12.1 points.