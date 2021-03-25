Reports: Dallas Mavericks trade for JJ Redick before NBA deadline
article
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have made a trade to receive JJ Redick from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple reports.
The Mavs traded James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, and a second-round pick to New Orleans for Redick and Nicolo Melli.
Redick is averaging 8.7 ppg so far this season, but the 36-year-old hasn’t played since March 3 due to right heel inflammation.
The veteran is known for his three-point shooting, and could add a shooting option for the Mavs, who have the fifth most three pointers attempted in the NBA this season.