Reports: Dallas Mavericks trade for JJ Redick before NBA deadline

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Dallas Mavericks
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have made a trade to receive JJ Redick from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple reports.

The Mavs traded James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, and a second-round pick to New Orleans for Redick and Nicolo Melli.

Redick is averaging 8.7 ppg so far this season, but the 36-year-old hasn’t played since March 3 due to right heel inflammation.

The veteran is known for his three-point shooting, and could add a shooting option for the Mavs, who have the fifth most three pointers attempted in the NBA this season.