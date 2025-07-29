Dallas Mavericks name new team president

article

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks named Ethan Casson as new team president. Casson previously worked for the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Francisco 49ers. Casson will oversee the team's day-to-day operations.



The Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday named a 25-year sports industry veteran as its new team president.

Ethan Casson will oversee the team's day-to-day operations. Casson has previously served in executive roles in Minnesota and San Francisco.

What they're saying:

"The Mavericks are committed to being an elite professional sports franchise, and fundamental to that goal is adding top-tier executives like Ethan Casson to our senior management team. With a demonstrated record of leadership and success as an NBA executive, Ethan will help us advance our primary goal of building and maintaining a championship-winning team," Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont said. "Additionally, we continue to be focused as an organization on efforts to enhance the game-day experience for our fans – in both the near-term and with the construction of a new state-of-the-art arena in Dallas in the years ahead."

Casson will work under the team's chief executive officer, Rick Welts. With Casson managing the day-to-day operations, Welts will

The backstory:

Casson, himself, was most recently the chief executive officer of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Throughout his career, Casson has demonstrated exceptional commitment to community engagement and social impact initiatives. His strategic partnerships with organizations such as the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition and the Restore the Vote Coalition led to the restoration of voting rights to 50,000 Minnesotans, earning the organization the prestigious 2023-24 NBA Inclusion Leadership Award," the Mavericks said in a statement.

Casson also served as the chief operating officer for the San Francisco 49ers, working on the development of and naming rights for Levi's Stadium.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled and fortunate to be adding one of our industry’s most experienced and respected executives to our management team. It is a demonstration of the Mavericks’ commitment to building a best-in-class organization," Welts said. "He will be my partner in charting the team into the future and will allow me to devote more time to our strategic priorities, including the building of our new arena and entertainment district in Dallas, and our transition from a basketball organization to a sports and entertainment company operating our own venue."

Casson will officially start the role on Aug. 11.