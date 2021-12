article

The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract under the COVID-related hardship allowance.

Thomas will wear #2 and be with the team for their game Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

This comes after the team announced Brandon Knight and Boban Marjanović were placed on health and safety protocols due to COVID-19.

They joined five other Mavs on the COVID-19 list.

