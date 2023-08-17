Dallas Mavericks schedule released; open season vs. Spurs, take on Suns on Christmas Day

The 2023-2024 schedule was released for the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, and they will take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to open their season on October 25.

The Mavs will again take part in the Christmas Day games, when they take on the Suns in Phoenix.

The team put together a schedule release video that focused on some key games.

New signing Grant Williams will take on his old team, the Celtics, on January 22.

This is the first season for the in-season tournament. The Mavs will play the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Houston Rockets in pool play during November to see if they qualify for the bracket.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Mavs will look to have a much more successful season. They re-signed Kyrie Irving after trading for him in the middle of last season. The Mavs also added Williams and Seth Curry in free agency, in addition to drafting Dereck Lively and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.