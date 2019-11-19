Dallas Mavericks reveal graffiti-themed alternate jerseys

article

The online leaks and rumors became reality on Tuesday when the Dallas Mavericks unveiled their 2019-2020 City Edition uniform set.

The jersey is color is a blue gradient, going from light up top to dark and has neon green piping with white graffiti-style lettering.

Images of the uniform leaked online last week, prompting widespread derision and mocking by Mavericks fans on social media. Some said it gave them Space Jam vibes, while others said it was a poor knockoff of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

The Dallas Morning News’ architecture critic got in a back and forth with owner Mark Cuban over the design, with the critic begging Cuban to create a new identity for the team and accusing him of being “careless with your brand.”

The team said in a release that the unique jersey “represents not only the birth of the graffiti culture in the Dallas community, but also the importance of art as a vessel for expression and emotion.”

The Mavericks will wear the uniforms 22 times this season – a quarter of all the games on the schedule. The first chance to see them in action is next week, November 26 when Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Clippers. Fans can purchase their own beginning that night, as well.