Dallas Mavericks opening practice facility for voluntary player workouts starting Thursday

article

The Dallas Mavericks will be opening their practice facility starting on Thursday for voluntary player workouts.

This will allow Maverick players to have access to the practice facility.

This was done in compliance with NBA guidelines, and all Mavs facilities remain closed for non-essential staff, media, and the public “until further notice.”

“The safety of our players, staff and community is the organization’s top priority. The Mavericks continue to adhere to public health and NBA guidelines to protect players and staff and to help prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the team said in a statement.