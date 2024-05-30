Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals tickets go on sale Friday

By
Published  May 30, 2024 11:50pm CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4

Mavs to take on Celtics in NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will face off in this year's NBA Finals. Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon break it all down.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA Finals and on Friday fans will have a chance to get their hands on some tickets.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 31 at 1 p.m.

The series will start in Boston, but Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Where can I buy Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Championship merch?
article

Where can I buy Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Championship merch?

With the Dallas Mavericks clinching the Western Conference title, fans are ready to get their hands on some official merch.

You can go to mavs.com/playoffs to get tickets.

NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, June 6
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Sunday, June 9
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 3

When: Wednesday, June 12
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 4

When: Friday, June 14
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 17
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, June 20
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 23
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC