Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals tickets go on sale Friday

The Dallas Mavericks are headed to the NBA Finals and on Friday fans will have a chance to get their hands on some tickets.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 31 at 1 p.m.

The series will start in Boston, but Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

You can go to mavs.com/playoffs to get tickets.

NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, June 6

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Sunday, June 9

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 3

When: Wednesday, June 12

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 4

When: Friday, June 14

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 17

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, June 20

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 23

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: ABC