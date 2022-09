article

The Dallas Mavericks have signed Maxi Kleber to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2026.

Kleber, who was entering the last season of his contract with the Mavs, signed a three-year, $33 million extension.

The German has played 326 career games with the Mavs, averaging 7.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. He played in all 18 playoff games for the Mavs last season.