Dallas Mavericks making adjustments for Game 2 against Golden State Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks hope to bounce back from their NBA playoff series when they play tonight in San Francisco.

The Mavs need to shake off a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1.

Dallas relied on three-point shots to win its first two playoff series. But the team made just 11 three-pointers in 48 attempts Wednesday.

Head coach Jason Kidd said his team is making adjustments.

"We have to be physical. They were physical. They were the aggressor. They dictated everything. And when that happens, you’re going to win," Coach Kidd said. "It’s hard to win on the road but we’ve got to put ourselves in position to do that."

The Warriors said they will be ready.

"I mean, any time you beat a team in the playoffs that’s always gonna be the #1 adjustment is raising the level of physicality. So yeah, we expect it," said Draymond Green, Golden State’s forward.

Friday night’s game tips off at 8 p.m.

After that, the series shifts to Dallas. Game 3 on Sunday night is at the American Airlines Center.