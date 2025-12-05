Dallas weather: Chilly, rain-free weekend in North Texas

article

The Brief Expect a pleasant, rain-free weekend with increasing sunshine after a cloudy Friday morning, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal averages. Afternoon high temperatures will generally be in the mid-50s to low 60s, a slight warm-up from earlier in the week. You'll still need a jacket for the mornings, as overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to mid-40s throughout the weekend.



A pleasant, rain-free weekend is expected across North Texas, offering a break from the colder conditions earlier in the week.

After Thursday's well-below-average temperatures, DFW will see a slight warm-up this weekend, ushering in seasonally mild conditions.

Friday Forecast

Expect a cool and cloudy start to your Friday. Clouds will clear out by the afternoon, leading to a relatively mild but chilly day, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 60s (not mid-60s) before patchy fog develops in the evening. Overnight lows will once again dip into the mid-30s to low 40s.

Weekend Outlook

More sunshine returns for the weekend, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal averages. Mornings will be chilly, with lows near the upper 30s, and afternoons reaching the mid-50s to low 60s.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will generally see highs in the mid-50s with lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Seasonally mild weather will continue into early next week, bringing sunshine and highs from the upper 40s to the upper 60s. A more significant warm-up is expected by the middle of next week.