Luka Dončić has a new injury, downgraded to questionable

Updated  June 9, 2024 4:23pm CDT
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 06: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 06, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/G

BOSTON - Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić has dealt with injuries throughout the playoffs, but on Sunday a new issue popped up on the team's injury report.

A thoracic contusion was added to Dončić's list of maladies, in addition to the right knee sprain and left ankle soreness he's dealt with for several games.

A thoracic contusion is more commonly described as a chest wall bruise.

Video circulating online from practice on Saturday showed the Mavs star grabbing his chest and grimacing.

Dončić is listed as questionable for Game 2, which is a downgrade from Game 1 when he scored a game-high 30 points, but only had one assist in the Mavs' loss.

Luka has played multiple games this postseason when listed as questionable.

The Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on Sunday.