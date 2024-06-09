Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Mavericks holding watch party at AAC on Sunday

June 9, 2024
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks fans will be rooting on the team from the American Airlines Center on Sunday night even though the game is in Boston.

A watch party is being held at the AAC for the second game of the NBA Finals.

Fans will be able to watch the game on the Jumbotron. There will also be live performances, free giveaways and more.

Tickets cost $10 and all proceeds will go to the Mavs Foundation.

Parking for the event is free.

You can purchase tickets here.

Hundreds showed up for the watch party for Game 1.

Game 2 will tip off at 7 p.m.