Dallas Mavericks hope to re-sign Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks will face some competition as they try to re-sign Kyrie Irving.

The All-Star guard will reportedly meet Friday with executives from the Phoenix Suns. He’s also expected to meet with the Houston Rockets, as well as the Mavs.

Irving is a free agent who can sign with any time this off-season.

According to the Associated Press, Irving tends to be a challenge, and eventually got unhappy over time at his previous stops – Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn.

It seems unlikely that he will want a short-term deal, but there aren’t many teams that can afford him, either.

NBA rules allow the Mavs to offer him more money than any other team.

The NBA’s free agency period officially begins at 5 p.m.

Teams and players can discuss new contracts but cannot make them official until July 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.