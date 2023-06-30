Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Mavericks hope to re-sign Kyrie Irving

By
Published 
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
article

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 5: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 123-119. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Expand

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will face some competition as they try to re-sign Kyrie Irving.

The All-Star guard will reportedly meet Friday with executives from the Phoenix Suns.  He’s also expected to meet with the Houston Rockets, as well as the Mavs.

MORE: Dallas Mavericks News

Irving is a free agent who can sign with any time this off-season.

According to the Associated Press, Irving tends to be a challenge, and eventually got unhappy over time at his previous stops – Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn.

It seems unlikely that he will want a short-term deal, but there aren’t many teams that can afford him, either.

Mavs rookies talk fit, playing with Luka

Dallas Mavericks first round picks Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper were introduced at a news conference on Monday in Dallas.

NBA rules allow the Mavs to offer him more money than any other team.

The NBA’s free agency period officially begins at 5 p.m.

Teams and players can discuss new contracts but cannot make them official until July 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.