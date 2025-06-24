Dallas Mavericks expected to pick Cooper Flagg with No. 1 NBA Draft pick

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 pick in tomorrow's NBA Draft. The team is expected to pick Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. Fans hope Flagg will help turn the franchise around after a disappointing season.



The NBA Draft is a day away, and the Dallas Mavericks have the No. 1 pick. The team is expected to select 18-year-old Duke superstar Cooper Flagg.

NBA Draft Reality

The Mavs are 99.99% expected to pick Cooper Flagg with this year’s No. 1 overall draft pick.

No one could have predicted that this would be the Mavs’ reality. Just a year ago at this time, Luka Doncic led the team to the NBA Finals.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.

Then, in February, General Manager Nico Harrison did something that only nightmares are made of – trading away the foundation of the franchise to the Lakers of all teams.

Fast forward three months, and the Mavs somehow secured the No. 1 pick for the first time ever, winning the draft lottery with just a measly 1.8% chance.

Conspiracy theories aside, this is now Dallas’ reality. It’s an elusive golden ticket to turn the franchise around.

Who is Cooper Flagg?

Flagg has been highly touted as a generational talent.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in his freshman season at Duke. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, joining previous top NBA Draft picks Zion Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, and Jahlil Okafor as the only players in conference history to win both awards in the same season.

The Maine native was also named to the USA Select team to practice with the United States men's national team ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, where USA Basketball won a gold medal.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 5: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the Final Four round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament at Alamodome on April 5, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas

He’s a rebirth of sorts and a prime opportunity for Harrison, the front office, and the ownership group to regain the trust of an overwhelmingly exhausted fan base that desperately needs new life.

Flagg met with the Mavericks last week in his only pre-draft visit.

What they're saying:

"Watching him on tape, he moves like a guard. He can do a lot of things offensively and then defensively. He’s up for the challenge in understanding. As Mavs, we love guys who go defense. And so we’re really excited to bring him in and get to talk to him and get to know him a little bit better," Mavs Head Coach Jason Kidd said of Flagg’s all-encompassing skill set.

NBA Draft Watch Party

The Mavs are hosting an NBA Draft watch party on Wednesday evening at the American Airlines Center.

Tickets are $10 with proceeds benefiting the Mavs Foundation.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The event is set to start at 6 p.m.