Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants Cooper Flagg to play some point guard

The Dallas Mavericks introduced new forward Cooper Flagg after taking the Duke star with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Cooper Flagg Press Conference

Flagg sat between general manager Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd during the news conference.

The 18-year-old, who will wear number 32 in Dallas, said he is excited to join the team.

Flagg says he has worn 32 in the past, but was not able to at Duke where it was retired for Christian Laettner.

Several have speculated about what position Flagg will play with the Mavericks.

Head coach Jason Kidd said he doesn't care what position the 6-foot-8-inch Flagg will play and will try him in several different roles.

"I want to put him at point guard, make him feel uncomfortable. See how he reacts," said Kidd.

Flagg says he has not discussed the plans for playing in Summer League, but wants to see some action.

The Mavericks Summer League squad will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on July 10.

Harrison was asked if he thought the Flagg pick will help heal the relationship with Mavericks fans after trading Luka Doncic last season.

"I think it will help. Most importantly, we're in win-now mode, and we have a really good team and Cooper adds to that. So I think the fans finally start to see the vision," he said.

Dallas Mavericks pick Cooper Flagg

Flagg brings new hope to a Mavericks franchise in desperate need of it since the Luka Dončić trade and Kyrie Irving's ACL injury last season.

Scouts say the young superstar from Maine brings value on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

"I'm not worried about living up to certain players' expectations or things like that. I'm going to be myself. I'm really just trying to get better every day that I can," said Flagg before the draft.

Flagg grew up in Maine, where he led to Nokomis High School to its first state championship in his freshman year. He then transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida. He reclassified into the class of 2024 after his sophomore year.

He was ranked as the top recruit in the 2024 class and won the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA and the Naismith Prep Player of the Year in 2024.

Flagg attended Duke University, where he led the Blue Devils to the Final Four. He was named the ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year.

He is the sixth Duke player to ever be taken first overall. Fellow Blue Devil Kyrie Irving was also a top pick.

Cooper Flagg height

Cooper Flagg is 6-foot-8-inches tall.

Cooper Flagg age

Cooper Flagg is 18 years old.

He is the youngest top pick since LeBron James was drafted directly out of high school in 2003.

Flagg will turn 19 on December 21.

Cooper Flagg stats

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in his freshman season at Duke.

Cooper Flagg contract

Flagg is projected to sign a four-year, $62.7 million deal.

In the first year of his contract, he would earn $13.8 million.

Where is Cooper Flagg from?

Cooper Flagg grew up in Newport, Maine.

Maine Governor Janet Mills proclaimed June 25, 2025 as "Cooper Flagg Day."

Have the Dallas Mavericks ever had the No. 1 pick?

The Dallas Mavericks had the first overall draft pick once in team history.

The Mavs selected Mark Aguirre with the first pick in the 1981 draft.

The next highest pick was Jason Kidd, the second overall pick in the 1994 draft.