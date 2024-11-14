Dallas Mavericks officially unveil new City Edition jerseys

The Dallas Mavericks and Fort Worth-born musician Leon Bridges have joined forces again for the team's City Edition jerseys.

The uniforms are called the Trinity River Blues: Encore Collection.

In a video officially announcing the new uniforms, Bridges talks about the importance of the blues in Dallas-Fort Worth culture.

Bridges also designed the uniforms for the 2023-2024 season.

This year, the white uniforms have a silver logo, inspired by R&B album covers, and a silver paisley pattern on the side.

The message "For All of DFW" is written on the jersey.

The Mavericks will wear the uniforms 12 times during the 2024-2025 season.

The team will wear the uniforms for the first time on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The court at the American Airlines Center will match the new uniforms.