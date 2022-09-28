Dallas Mavericks begin training camp workouts

article

The Dallas Mavericks went through their first training camp practice Tuesday with Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic on the sidelines.

Nowitzki, who wore number 41 for the Mavericks, is still a special advisor to the team. His jersey was retired this month during the FIBA EuroBasket tournament.

Star guard Doncic is expected to only participate in light workouts after a busy summer playing for his home country of Slovenia in the EuroBasket tournament.

Head Coach Jason Kidd said he is focused on getting the whole team ready for the season opener in Phoenix on Oct. 19.

"I think the biggest thing is picking up from where we left off. Uhm and that's just communicating, talking to one another. Both the on and off the floor and then having fun with that. I thought today was a good start. Guys got a little tired and sometimes your voice kinda disappears when you get tired. So, and we talked about that, you know picking each other up. If you see someone tired trying to help them through it," Coach Kidd said.

The Mavs’ first preseason game is next Wednesday in Oklahoma City.