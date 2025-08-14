Dallas Mavericks 2025-2026 full schedule released

The Brief The Mavs full schedule for the 2025-2026 season was released on Thursday. Big games include a matchup against the Lakers on Nov. 28 and a Christmas Day game against the Warriors. See the full schedule or download it below.



The schedule is out for the Dallas Mavericks’ upcoming season, with a big matchups in November against Luka Doncic's Lakers and a Christmas Day game at Golden State.

Dallas Mavericks Schedule

What we know:

The preseason tips off on Oct. 6 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth with a game against the reigning champion Thunder.

The Mavs will open their season on Oct. 22 with a home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The team has a big matchup on Nov. 28 against Luka Doncic and the Lakers. That also stands to be the first time Anthony Davis will get to play in Los Angeles against his former team. Davis was injured and forced to watch when the Mavs lost at Crypto.com Arena last season.

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 9: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 9, 2025 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Expand

Dallas will play an away game on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors, setting up Cooper Flag to be the first No. 1 overall pick since Lebron James to play on Christmas Day as a rookie.

The Mavs finish the regular season on April 12 at home against the Bulls.

Dig deeper:

See the full schedule below or download it here.