Texas high school basketball: Dallas Kimball wins 4A Division I championship
Image 1 of 8
▼
Source: UIL
Dallas Kimball High School won its eighth state championship in boys basketball on Friday night.
The Kimball Knights defeated the Houston-Washington Eagles 71 to 48 to take home the 4A Division I title.
Kimball won in part because of its stifling defense, limiting Washington to just 4 points in the second quarter.
Forward Marri Wickware led the way for Kimball, scoring 21 points and grabbing 7 rebounds.
Wickware was named MVP of the game.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the University Interscholastic League.