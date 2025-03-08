Image 1 of 8 ▼ Source: UIL

Dallas Kimball High School won its eighth state championship in boys basketball on Friday night.

The Kimball Knights defeated the Houston-Washington Eagles 71 to 48 to take home the 4A Division I title.

Kimball won in part because of its stifling defense, limiting Washington to just 4 points in the second quarter.

Forward Marri Wickware led the way for Kimball, scoring 21 points and grabbing 7 rebounds.

Wickware was named MVP of the game.