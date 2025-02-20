Dallas Cowboys OL Zack Martin to retire: reports

article

The Brief OG Zack Martin is retiring, according to the NFL Network. Martin played in 10 games last season before undergoing ankle surgery in December. Martin made the Pro Bowl in nine of his 11 seasons with the Cowboys.



Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin is retiring, according to reports.

The NFL Network says that Martin, 34, has told the Cowboys that he will not play next season.

His departure leaves a hole in the Dallas's struggling o-line and locker room.

The former first-round draft pick is widely considered to be a future Hall of Famer.

Zack Martin's career

Zack Martin's selection was a controversial one, but he quickly won over Cowboys fans.

Martin was drafted with the 16th pick in the 2014 draft out of Notre Dame.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reported wanted to take Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel with the pick.

Martin went on to become a franchise staple and one of the best offensive lineman in recent league history. He was named to the 2010s All-Decade team.

By the numbers:

Martin has made the Pro Bowl in nine of his 11 seasons with the Cowboys.

He was named as an All-Pro in seven of those 11 seasons.

In 162 career regular season games, Martin was only penalized 21 times.

Impact on the Cowboys

Why you should care:

The departure of Martin leaves another hole for the Cowboys to fill this offseason.

The Cowboys offensive line struggled in 2024, including Martin. He only played in 10 games and underwent season-ending ankle surgery in December.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton and center Cooper Beebee struggled in their rookie seasons.

Right tackle Terence Steele also had his troubles. Pro Football Focus ranked Steele as the 47th best tackle in the league last year and could be cut this offseason.

Left guard Tyler Smith was the lone bright spot for the Cowboys line last season, and went to his second straight Pro Bowl.