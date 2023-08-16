Mike McCarthy: Coaches hugged and high-fived when Zack Martin deal was reached

Offensive lineman Zack Martin rejoined his Dallas Cowboys teammates in Oxnard on Tuesday.

He ended his holdout earlier this week after he finally sat down face-to-face with Jerry Jones over the weekend.

"I'm happy to be out here man, it's great to see everybody and be back with the guys," said Martin.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

The new agreement adds more than $8 million over the next two years to his contract that was already in place.

MORE DALLAS COWBOYS NEWS HERE

Martin will now be the third-highest paid guard in the league, with a guaranteed $36 million over the next two seasons.

Martin spoke to reports on Tuesday, saying that the holdout had begun to wear on him.

"I definitely had my days during this thing," he said. "I had all my film, and I was watching practice every day, definitely had my days, but, you know, kept the faith and had a good feeling we would eventually get to an agreement, and luckily it came when it did."

Martin has been an All-Pro in six of his nine NFL seasons and his importance to the Cowboys offensive line is more than obvious.

For a team that feels it has a Super Bowl roster facing its most reliable offensive lineman would seem necessary if the team wants to reach its goals, despite some tough talk from Jones early in camp.

"I never took anything personal. I think you gotta realize when you make a decision like that to hold out, you are stepping into their arena and kind of have to play by their rules," said Martin. "It was a great experience for me, a learning experience to sit across from a guy like that with all the business savvy he has. I can't say enough about him and the rest of the Jones family. Although there were some tough times, there is no hard feelings, and we were able to come to an agreement."

At camp Tuesday head coach Mike McCarthy said it is good to have Zack back.

"I'm very happy he's here, so happy that that is past us," said McCarthy beaming.

Related article

He told reporters there were plenty of high-fives and hugs among the coaching staff when they heard a deal was reached.

"We got the news yesterday in the offensive staff meeting and the room erupted," McCarthy said. "I think that shows you what he means to us and what he means to our football team."

McCarthy said holdouts like Martin's are a part of football.

"It is business, this is part of our industry. We're all about connecting and what we need to do to win, and he's a big part of that," said McCarthy.

The Cowboys plan to slowly get Martin back up to speed ahead of the season.

Dallas plays the Seahawks in Seattle this Saturday at 9 p.m.