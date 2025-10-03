Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets: Where to watch & what to look for in Week 5

The Brief The Cowboys are favored to win against the Jets on Sunday despite a significant number of offensive starters missing practice this week. The struggling Cowboys defense will face a challenge against the mobile Jets quarterback, Justin Fields, who relies on running. The New York Jets are still seeking their first win of the season, making this a high-stakes game for both teams.



The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, and both teams are desperate to prove themselves.

Cowboys vs Jets

What we know:

The Cowboys are favored to win the game. But with an offense littered with injuries, anything could happen.

Seven players didn’t participate in practice this week, including CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton, and Kavonte Turpin.

Then there’s the struggling defense going up against Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who’s very mobile and relies heavily on running the ball.

And the Jets are still looking for their first win of the season.

What they're saying:

"It's important for me to relay to these guys how important it is for us to go get this game. How important it is to not look at the records and to understand that every other team wants to beat us. And every other team is going to find a way to hype themselves up a little bit more because it's the Cowboys. And we gotta make sure we go out there with the right energy and start fast on all three aspects of the game," said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Where to watch the Cowboys vs Jets game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) vs New York Jets (0-4)

WHEN: Sunday, October 5 | 12 PM CST

WHERE: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, New Jersey

HOW TO WATCH: FOX 4 & FOX One

