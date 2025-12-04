Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions: Where to watch & what to look for in Week 14

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys face the Detroit Lions tonight in a crucial game with major playoff implications for both teams. Detroit, currently 7-5, is favored to win at home against the 6-5-1 Cowboys, who have struggled on the road against strong opponents. A win would extend the Cowboys' winning streak and help close the gap with the division-leading Eagles.



The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in what will prove to be a pivotal game for both teams.

The game will feel like a playoff match in Michigan with both the Lions and the Cowboys needing a win to improve their postseason chances.

Detroit is favored to win with the home-field advantage. Dallas has not beaten a contending team on the road so far this year.

But the Cowboys, who are now only a game and a half behind the Eagles in the division, are hoping to extend their winning streak.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) vs Detroit Lions (7-5)

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 | 7:15 PM CST

WHERE: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan

HOW TO WATCH: FOX 4, Amazon Prime

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One.

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.