Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers: Where to watch & what to look for in Week 6

The Brief The Cowboys (2-2-1) face the Panthers (2-3) this Sunday, with both teams seeking back-to-back wins. Former Dallas RB Rico Dowdle, who had a 200-yard game last week, has been trash-talking his old team ahead of the matchup. The Cowboys hope to get some of their star players back from injuries before Sunday.



The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to face former teammate Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Cowboys vs Panthers

What we know:

Dallas enters this weekend 2-2 with one tie.

The Panthers are 2-3 coming off a win against Miami.

Ahead of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been playing some of the best football in his career this season, said he’s not satisfied with the team’s performance.

Dallas’s offense went three and out four times in New York.

What they're saying:

Prescott believes the team needs to stay focused as they look for back-to-back wins.

"When you score plus 30 in the NFL, that’s good momentum. The pass game, the run game, they’re balanced to an extent. Maybe not to our standard, but it was a good road win. Any time you get a road win of that caliber in the NFL, that’s going to take a big chunk of confidence and move us forward, especially going back to back road games," he said.

Rico Dowdle's Trash Talk

Dowdle, the running back that Dallas let go during free agency, made headlines for talking trash against his former team after Carolina’s win on last Sunday.

He said Dallas better "buckle up" for their matchup with him. He had reason to talk because he rushed for more than 200 yards in Sunday’s game for Carolina.

In the Cowboys locker room on Wednesday, his former teammates said the trash talk is pretty common for Dowdle. They seemed to like the chatter.

Cowboys Injuries

The Cowboys hope to get some of their star players back from injuries before Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb was at practice earlier in the week doing rehab work off to the side. He sprained his right ankle during Dallas’ Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears.

Starting right guard Tyler Booker has also been missing since Chicago with an ankle injury. He worked alongside Lamb at practice on Wednesday.

Left guard Tyler Smith was also out there after missing the Jets game.

Tyler Guyton has wrapped up concussion protocol. His appearance on the practice field this week was an encouraging sight for Dallas’ starting left tackle after missing the Jets game.

But KaVontae Turpin and Donovan Wilson were not on the field. Turpin said he doesn’t expect to be back this week.

Where to watch the Cowboys vs Panthers game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1) vs Carolina Panthers (2-3)

WHEN: Sunday, October 12 | 12 PM CST

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

HOW TO WATCH: FOX 4 & FOX One

