Dallas Cowboys draft pick Tyler Booker given Lucchese boots at The Star

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed first-round pick Tyler Booker to The Star on Friday.

Dallas Cowboys give Tyler Booker Lucchese boots

Booker was welcomed to The Star as only the Cowboys would: with an instant boot fitting.

He was given Size 16-D Lucchese boots.

"These are cool. Thank you so much," Booker said.

Tyler Booker introductory press conference

What they're saying:

During his introductory press conference, Booker thanked his parents and siblings for their sacrifices, allowing him to pursue the moment. Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones spoke to Booker's parents saying they did a "great job of parenting."

Booker also talked about what it means to be a leader.

"When it comes to leadership, you have to earn the right to lead, so that's what I'll be looking to do first. You earn the right to lead by being a producer on the field, by doing everything right off the field and being somebody that your teammates love trust and most importantly respect," he said.

When it came to his goals with the Cowboys, Booker didn't shy away from aiming high.

"I definitely want to win a Super Bowl, but me just being drafted I have to take things one day at a time. The best way I can help the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl is to just authentically be me," he said.

Tyler Booker pick

The Cowboys took Booker with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Booker is a 6-foot-5 inch, 325-pound offensive guard.

The plan is for the former Alabama captain to be a day one starter at right guard, replacing the recently retired, future Hall of Famer Zack Martin.

Booker grew up in Connecticut, but moved to both New Jersey and Florida in high school.