Dallas Cowboys' turnovers, Lamb injury lead to 31-14 loss to Bears

The Brief The Chicago Bears defeated the Dallas Cowboys with a final score of 31-14. Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Cowboys' comeback hopes were ultimately shut down by two key interceptions thrown by QB Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter.



Lamb Injury Adds to Cowboys' Early Woes

The Bears drew first blood, capitalizing off an early fumble by Cowboys' RB Javonte Williams. Bears QB Caleb Williams connected with his wide receiver on a long touchdown pass to cap off a 76-yard drive in just 5 plays.

The Cowboys suffered an early injury to star WR CeeDee Lamb, who rolled his ankle during a run play as Lamb was lined up in the backfield. He briefly left the field, before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Cowboys finished the drive with a 53-yard field goal by Brandon Aubrey.

Shortly after, the home team struck again with a 65‑yard flea‑flicker TD pass off the first play in the drive to end the first quarter.

The Bears and Cowboys traded blows in the second quarter, but Chicago took a 24‑14 lead into halftime thanks to a flurry of plays in a two-minute offense before the half. Caleb finished the first half with three passing touchdowns.

Cowboys' Comeback Hopes Derailed by Interceptions

The third quarter deepened Dallas’s woes while Chicago stretched its lead to 31‑14, thanks to an opening drive that forced the Cowboys into a 4th and 15.

The Bears then seized control with a 19-play drive that consumed nearly the entire third quarter. The possession culminated in a crucial 4th-and-goal touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore, giving them a 17-point cushion.

The two fourth quarter drives by the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys resulted in two interceptions in Bears territory. After entering the fourth quarter trailing by 10, Dallas mounted a brief drive that showed promise but was derailed when quarterback Dak Prescott was intercepted, halting the momentum.

Prescott’s play in Chicago ended with a 4th and goal at the opponent’s 1-yard line before Prescott threw a pass intended for WR Jalen Tolbert, but was picked off by a Bears LB.

Bears first win

The Chicago Bears wrapped up a 31‑14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday behind a steady second half that left little room for a comeback.

