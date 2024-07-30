Former Texas-OU rivals go head-to-head at Cowboys training camp

They developed their games in the Red River Rivalry. Now, Tyler Guyton, a left tackle from Oklahoma, and DeMarvion Overshown, a linebacker from Texas, are going at each other again at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

This time, the former college football rivals have a common goal—getting each other ready for what will be their first snaps on an NFL Sunday.

Overshown was a third-round NFL draft pick last year.

At the University of Texas, he was known as Agent 00 because that was his number. This fall, he will don number 13.

Overshown looked extremely impressive in training camp last summer before tearing his ACL in a preseason game, which cost him the whole season.

The 23-year-old was cleared before the start of this camp and big things are now expected of the Arp, Texas native.

"They drafted me for a reason. I already had that chip on my shoulder that I want to be another guy on the defense, not just a guy. I want to be the guy that’s out there making the plays," he said. "I’m putting that all on me. They want me to take my time and come back when I’m ready, but I’m expecting big things out of myself."

On the other side of the ball is Guyton, this year’s first-round pick.

He is already taking first-team reps at left tackle and trying to fill the shoes of the great Tyron Smith, who signed with the New York Jets in the offseason.

Guyton is already enjoying his spot in Oxnard next to the left guard Tyler Smith, Dallas’ first-round choice from two springs ago.

And he’s making no bones about the nasty edge he will bring to the NFL.

"I think I’m bringing attitude. I love football. I’m trying to lift my brothers up and I want to win. I’m trying to help this team in any way that I can," he said. "Learning-wise, I think I need to learn everything. I think I need to work on everything. I’m not a painted picture yet. I still have everything in the world to work on, but it’s just about chipping away every single day."

Guyton said he’s been given an opportunity that people dream of, and he feels like he’s living out his dream every day.

"This is something I used to watch as a kid, so I’m enjoying it. I love this whole process," he said.

When asked what he did with his signing bonus money, Guyton said he first talked with his financial advisor and put some money aside. Then he bought a house and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

Fans will get their first serious look at how Guyton contains Agent 00 and the cat who calls himself the Lion, Micah Parsons, when the Boys put the pads on for the first time during Tuesday’s practice.