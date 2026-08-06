Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: High expectations for the offensive line

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys resumed practice on Thursday in Oxnard after taking a day off on Wednesday. The team once again expects its offensive line to be one of its best units, anchored by left guard Tyler Smith, who has now grown into a leader on the offensive line. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that Tyler Guyton will remain at left tackle after floating the possibility of Smith kicking out to tackle instead of his usual guard position.



The Cowboys resumed practice on Thursday, and one of the team's best offensive linemen spoke to the media about their expectations for protecting Dak Prescott this season.

Dallas Cowboys practice

Today was Salute to Service Day at training camp in Oxnard. A huge crowd of military and first responders were greeted by Cowboys players.

During practice itself, wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Ryan Flournoy showed their skills when matched up against Shavon Revel and rookie Caleb Downs, respectively.

The defense was making plays too. Linebacker Justin Barron picked off a Joe Milton tipped pass, while Revel broke up a pass intended for Lamb.

We haven't seen that many fights through training camp so far, which coaches will tell you is a very good thing. On Thursday though, Anthony Smith and Caelan Carson got a little heated after one play.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was seen playing with his daughters after today's practice. Prescott told FOX 4 yesterday he wants to win a Super Bowl for his children.

CTSY: Mike Doocy

What they're saying:

Dallas Cowboys head coach confirmed that Tyler Guyton will remain at left tackle after floating the idea that left guard Tyler Smith could kick out to tackle.

Smith, who has made the last three Pro Bowls as a guard, talked to the media on Thursday about improving the team's red zone offense, which struggled in 2025.

Tyler Smith

"I think just playing more consistently," Smith said. "Whether it was self-inflicted wounds through penalties, or getting in the red zone and stalling out… I think us just being consistent with how we attack those situations and how we attack those parts of the field is just going to make us that much better routinely."

"You can win games scoring every time with field goals and having a great defense, but let's just score six and make it easier for ourselves."

Smith humorously took issue with a question of who was stronger, him or Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

"Whatcha mean?" Smith said while laughing.

Schottenheimer praised Smith's work ethic during his Thursday press conference.

"He's hungry. He's ready to take the next step as a leader on this football team," Schottenheimer said. "This is crazy to say, but Tyler has room for improvement."

Free4All+ poll

Who has the most to prove at Dallas Cowboys Training Camp this year? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.