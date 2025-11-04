Dallas Cowboys trade for Jets DT Quinnen Williams

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys are sending a first-round pick, a second-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the New York Jets for three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams. The move comes after the team lost its second-straight game Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The team acquired linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals earlier on Tuesday.



The Dallas Cowboys are making moves to improve the team's defense ahead of the NFL trade deadline Tuesday.

What we know:

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the Cowboys will send a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The move comes after the Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, 27-17, to fall to 3-5-1 on the season.

Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys

Williams, the third overall pick in the 2019 draft, is a three-time pro bowler. The trade looks to bolster a Cowboys' defense that ranks 31st in the league in total defense.

In eight games for the Jets this season, Williams has 17 tackles, 1 sack and 3 forced fumbles.

Dallas acquired linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals earlier on Tuesday.

The Jets trading Williams comes after they sent cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts for two first-round picks.

When do the Cowboys play again?

Dallas is on a bye week this week.

They play the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 17.