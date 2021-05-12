Dallas Cowboys to kick off 2021 season against Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers

article

The Dallas Cowboys will open up the 2021 season with a game against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys and Bucs will open up the season at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The game will mark the long-awaited regular season return of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 last season.

The 2020 NFL season ended with the Buccaneers lifting the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV in Tampa, and the 2021 season will kick off in the same stadium.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 5-0 against the Cowboys, but those games were while he was with the Patriots.

Most teams are expected to be at full capacity following a season played before limited crowds because of COVID-19.

The rest of the Cowboys’ 2021 regular season schedule will be revealed Wednesday night.

