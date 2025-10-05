Dallas Cowboys steamroll winless New York Jets 37-22 behind Prescott's 4 TDs

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Jets 37-22 behind four touchdown passes from QB Dak Prescott. RB Javonte Williams (135 rushing yards) and WR Ryan Flournoy (114 receiving yards) led a historical offensive performance despite multiple key injuries. The Jets dropped to 0-5, becoming the first team in NFL history to start a season 0-5 without forcing a single turnover.



The Dallas Cowboys delivered a dominant performance Sunday, rolling past the winless New York Jets 37‑22 on the road and sending a strong message to the rest of the NFC East.

Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, marking his season high in scoring throws. To assist on the ground, running back Javonte Williams exploded for 135 rushing yards, scored a rushing touchdown and added a receiving score.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 05: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

First half burst puts game away

In response to an early Jets field goal, Dallas rattled off 30 straight points before New York could register another score. Two back-to-back touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter gave Dallas separation heading into the locker room.

The Cowboys’ defense showed no mercy and pressured the Jets into early mistakes. The Cowboys recorded 5 sacks and a forced fumble to end the half with a 20-3 lead.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 05: Reddy Steward #27 and Marist Liufau #35 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a turnover during the second quarter against the New York Jets in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 05, 2025 in East Rutherfo Expand

6th Rounder stands out

Second-year 6th rounder wide receiver, Ryan Flournoy, had a breakout performance, leading the team with 114 receiving yards on six catches. This marked his first career 100-yard receiving game.

The 100 yards receiving by Flournoy, combined with Javonte Williams' rushing yards, made history, as the first time since at least 1978 that the Cowboys had a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver in the same half of an NFL regular-season game.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 05: Javonte Williams #33 of the Dallas Cowboys runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Expand

Jets show "Too little, too late."

Despite those flashes, the Jets’ offense stalled in the second half. They became the first team in NFL history to start a season 0–5 without forcing a turnover. Late touchdowns from Garrett Wilson and Andrew Beck narrowed the gap, but the Cowboys’ lead proved insurmountable.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 05: Sam Williams #54 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with Daron Bland #26 after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of the game against the New York Jets on October 5, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherfor Expand

Heading into the BYE

The Cowboys’ decisive win was a testament to the team's depth and efficiency, especially considering the staggering list of injuries they faced. With a Week 10 bye still a month away, the team desperately needed a performance that proved they can win shorthanded.

Dak Prescott's stellar day, completing 18 of 29 passes for 237 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 127.4 passer rating, was a masterclass in clean, high-efficiency football. He was productive without two of his top receivers (CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin) and behind an offensive line missing four starters.

The fact that Prescott's primary scoring threat was tight end Jake Ferguson, who snagged two of his four touchdown passes, highlights how the offense adapted and relied on complementary players.

Now, the Cowboys must quickly re-focus. They travel again for a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.