Dallas Cowboys rookie details precautions the team is taking during COVID-19 pandemic

The NFL remains hopeful it can at least start the 2020 NFL season on time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the league is proceeding with 2020 training camp as scheduled.

Many COVID-19 protocols, including testing, are in place as the league attempts to start its season, and Dallas Cowboys rookie center Tyler Biadasz, who was selected out of the University of Wisconsin in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft, spoke about some of the safety measures in place at The Star in Frisco.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Tyler Biadasz #OL06 of Wisconsin interviews during the second day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

"It's been a concrete message that it's safety first. When you get off the field, put your mask back on and social distance. Even in our meetings, we're very particular about what distance we're at," Biadasz explained.

There were two Cowboys players who opted out of playing this season because of the pandemic.

Biadasz said the players are "facing more than football, we’re facing COVID-19,” and added the players are taking this seriously.

"We're trying to do our part for the social distancing, and we're not taking this lightly," he added.

Advertisement

He also outlined the COVID-19 testing and how the team is making sure players are socially distanced.

"You check in and get your device, and after you get your device you go through the COVID-19 testing that we do daily, and once we get that done we get ready for our lift. After that, it's really social distance throughout the day and attending our meetings and walkthroughs," he said. "It has a flashing red light if we're too close to one another, so we can monitor our space between each other in the building."

Biadasz said it was different having to train by himself after being drafted in April, but he did his best to be in shape and have a good rookie season with the Cowboys.

"It was my first offseason training alone, but I maximized my opportunities and got in the best shape I could be until we got here to Dallas."

RELATED:

Two Dallas Cowboys opt out of playing 2020 season due to COVID-19

NFL tells teams training camps will open on time despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

NFL cancels Cowboys vs. Steelers Hall of Fame game due to coronavirus

Ezekiel Elliott’s positive COVID-19 test raises player safety questions for NFL