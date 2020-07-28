Two Dallas Cowboys opt out of playing 2020 season due to COVID-19

Veteran cornerback Maurice Canady and undrafted rookie receiver Stephen Guidry have opted out of playing for the Dallas Cowboys this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canady signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys after splitting the 2019 season between the New York Jets and Baltimore. The Ravens drafted Canady in the sixth round in 2016.

"Family first money second #staysafe," Canady said.

Guidry had 827 yards receiving and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Mississippi State after playing two years of junior college. He faced long adds to make the roster at a position that includes Amari Cooper, who signed a $100 million contract in the offseason, third-year man Michael Gallup and first-round pick CeeDee Lamb.

Any player who decides not to play this season will get a $150,000 stipend if it is a voluntary move, and $350,000 if it is for pre-existing medical reasons.