Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard for training camp

The Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2021 training camp Wednesday in Oxnard, California.

The team arrived on the west coast Tuesday after spending last season’s training camp at home in Frisco because of the pandemic.

Before that, the Cowboys spent every year training in Oxnard since 2012.

They said they’re happy to be back.

"It’s great to be back, great to be here at training camp. It’s a great opportunity for us to connect as a team, be isolated her and kind of get to work and build our foundation. It matters the work we put in here at training camp. There’s high expectations but it’s up to us to get out there and meet those," said Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

The team will hold its opening news conference Wednesday with owner Jerry Jones, his right-hand man Stephen Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Safety measures are in place like assigned seating for social distancing and most members of the media must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The Cowboys’ first practice begins Thursday.