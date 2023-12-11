Dallas Cowboys lead NFC East, but the division is still in the Eagles' hands. Here's why.

The Dallas Cowboys' dominating victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night put Dallas into the lead in the NFC East, but Philly is still in the driver's seat.

Right now, both teams have the same record, 10-3, but the Cowboys are technically first in the division due to tiebreakers.

Here's how tiebreakers work in the NFL:

Head-to-Head Record Division Record Common Games Record Conference Record

The Cowboys and Eagles split the season series, with each team winning their home game.

Right now, Dallas leads in division record.

The Cowboys are 4-1 within the division, while Philly is just 3-1.

Philadelphia has to play the lowly New York Giants twice in its final four games. If Philly wins both games, and Dallas beats the Commanders on January 7th they will tie at 5-1.

Both teams will play 8 games against common opponents. The Cowboys lost to the Cardinals, whom the Eagles beat and Philadelphia lost to the Jets, who the Cowboys defeated.

If both teams win out, their record in common games would be the same at 6-2.

That leads to the conference record.

Right now, the Eagles have a 6-2 record, while the Cowboys are 7-3. That means if both teams win their remaining games, the Eagles would edge out the Cowboys for the NFC East lead.

Winning out will be a tough task for the Cowboys. They face 3 teams with winning records (Bills, Dolphins, Lions). The Eagles do not have a team with a winning record left on their schedule.

Dallas Cowboys Remaining Schedule

Sunday, December 17 - Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, December 24 - Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins

Saturday, December 30 - Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, January 7 - Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles Remaining Schedule