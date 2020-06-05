Dallas Cowboys release video about their continued conversations about social injustice
article
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys released a video showing previous conversations between players, police, and judges about social injustice.
The video, which lasted just over two minutes, was tweeted out by the Cowboys Friday.
RELATED: More George Floyd death coverage
The team said that two years ago, it started a program to educate staff and players, and also offer ways to effect change.
It says the discussions are still happening regularly.