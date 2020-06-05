Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys release video about their continued conversations about social injustice

Death of George Floyd
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys released a video showing previous conversations between players, police, and judges about social injustice.

The video, which lasted just over two minutes, was tweeted out by the Cowboys Friday.

The team said that two years ago, it started a program to educate staff and players, and also offer ways to effect change.

It says the discussions are still happening regularly.