Dallas Cowboys prepare for season opener against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys are looking forward to their season opener against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Several Cowboys players said they admire and respect the league’s best player. Playing against a living legend makes them work harder, they said.

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season and a crushing playoff loss.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy is entering his third year with the team and said he’s not worried about the pressure he faces.

"I like being nervous cause to me, I think you learn through time. There’s a lot that comes out of that energy," he said. "Jerry thinks all news is good news. I think all energy is good energy. So, I mean, kinda meet halfway there, but that’s another topic."

The Cowboys are not without offensive power.

Ceedee Lamb is returning for this third season as a wide receiver. And there are new weapons in the arsenal like Kevontae Turpin, a return specialist from Texas Christian University.

The Cowboys take on the Buccaneers Sunday night in Arlington.