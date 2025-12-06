This Texas city will host the first-ever college football Xbox Bowl

article

The Brief The first Xbox Bowl kicks off Dec. 18 in Frisco, featuring Missouri State vs. Arkansas State. Xbox promises themed game-day experiences as it enters college football sponsorship. The bowl airs on ESPN2; Missouri State seeks its first bowl win, Arkansas State its third straight appearance.



The first-ever Xbox Bowl college football bowl game is set to be played in Frisco this month.

The game marks the Xbox brand's entrance into the college football scene, a pairing which the ESPN announcement says is perfectly aligned.

First-ever Xbox Bowl

What we know:

The game is set for 8 p.m. CT at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, Dec. 18. It will feature Missouri State (CUSA) who will make its first-ever bowl game appearance against Arkansas State (Sun Belt).

Fans can expect fun, Xbox-themed moments and in-venue activations designed specifically for the bowl, ESPN says.

'Thrill of game day meets the joy of play'

What they're saying:

"We’re proud to welcome Xbox as the title sponsor of this bowl game as their brand aligns perfectly with the excitement and energy of college football and especially the Bowl Season," said Sean Johnson, Executive Director of the Xbox Bowl. "Plus, we couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to host two great football teams to experience the Xbox Bowl."

"The Xbox Bowl is where the thrill of game day meets the joy of play," said Chris Lee, Vice President of Xbox Marketing. "Teaming up with ESPN Events lets us bring fans even closer to the fun, whether they are in the stands in Frisco, watching the bowl game at home, or playing with friends around the world. Together we are celebrating the passion for play, on the field and in the ways people love to game, and reimagining what game day can be for lifelong players and for those experiencing the thrill for the first time."

How to watch the Xbox Bowl

Fans nationwide can watch the game live on ESPN2.

For information on 2025 Xbox Bowl ticketsm, visit www.XboxBowl.com.

Xbox Bowl competitors

Arkansas State:

Arkansas State is appearing in its third straight bowl game and is bowl eligible for the 13th time as an FBS member. The Red Wolves are led by Junior QB Jaylen Raynor who has 49 career touchdown passes, the fourth most in program history.

With 32 completions in his final regular-season game, Raynor has 316 this season, establishing the single-season program record for passing completions, passing Justice Hansen’s record of 305 in 2017, according to ESPN.

Missouri State:

In their inaugural season in Conference USA and the FBS ranks, the Bears are 7-5 overall and finished 5-3 in the CUSA standings, tying for fourth place in the 12-team league. Missouri State tallied five straight conference wins from the start of October through the first half of November.

At the helm for the Bears is Senior QB and local Rockwall, Texas high school legend, Jacob Clark. Clark has over 7,500 passing yards and 60 touchdowns in his career, ESPN says, and will look to help Missouri State secure the first bowl victory in program history.