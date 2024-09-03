Dallas Cowboys prepare for first game against Cleveland Browns

The Brief The Cowboys open their season against the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. The Boys will face their former teammate Amari Cooper, who Coach Mike McCarthy called an "absolute weapon" for the other team. Coach McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott are both still without contract extensions but say they're focused on the task at hand. Quarterback Trey Lance, who played during the preseason, will be third in line behind Cooper Rush.



As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their first matchup against the Cleveland Browns, uncertainty remains for both quarterback Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.

Cowboys fans are desperate for a good season.

They had a pretty good one last year. But, of course, the heartbreaking game against the Green Bay Packers ended it early in the Wild Card round.

And the playoffs are what matter most.

But everything starts fresh on Sunday in Cleveland.

The Browns are a good team this year, with veterans on both sides of the field. That includes former Cowboy and four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.

The receiver was traded to the Browns in 2022 for a fifth and sixth-round draft pick.

Coach McCarthy acknowledged the fact that he’s an absolute weapon. But he said the Cowboys have an advantage playing alongside him.

"With Amari, number one just whatever individuals that have worked with Amari, against Amari, the biggest thing is his route running ability is top notch. His ability in tracking the ball, that’s something we’ve discussed long before last week," he said.

"What a great challenge it’s going to be. We’re going into the dog pound, and they have a very experienced front. They’ve played a lot of ball, and what a challenge. I’m ready for it," said Cowboys rookie center Cooper Beebe.

Related article

As the team prepares, McCarthy and Prescott are dealing with the added pressure of being in the final year of their contracts.

They said they’re only worried about the task at hand and believe the contract uncertainty will work itself out.

For Sunday’s game, Prescott is the starting quarterback with Cooper Rush as his backup.

Trey Lance, who played during the preseason, is third in line.