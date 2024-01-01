Dallas Cowboys playoff scenarios: Possible seeding, opponents

After a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys now control their own destiny in NFC East.

With one game left in the regular season, the Cowboys have several different scenarios for the playoffs.

Dallas plays the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

If the Cowboys Win…

A Dallas win on Sunday, means that the Cowboys are the NFC East Champs and lock up the #2 seed.

The #2 seed in the NFC plays a home playoff game against the #7 seed.

The Cowboys are undefeated at AT&T Stadium this season.

Possible Opponents:

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

The Cowboys beat the Rams 43-20 and the Seahawks 41-35.

They did not play the Vikings, Packers or Saints this season.

If the Cowboys Lose and the Eagles Win…

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 25: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ad Expand

If the Cowboys fall to the Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles win over the New York Giants the Cowboys will be the 5th seed in the NFC.

As the top Wild Card team, the Cowboys would travel to play the winner of the NFC South.

Possible Opponents:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons

The Cowboys did not play the Buccaneers, Saints or Falcons this season.

If the Cowboys Lose and the Eagles Lose and the Lions Win…

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 16: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown catch with Dan Skipper #70 during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field on December 16, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Expand

If both the Cowboys and Eagles fall in Week 18, the Detroit Lions would leapfrog both Philadelphia and Dallas to take the #2 seed in the NFC.

The Cowboys would then be the #3 seed in the NFC and host a playoff game against the #6 seed.

Possible Opponents:

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

If the Cowboys Lose and the Eagles Lose and the Lions Lose…

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with fans after defeating the Detroit Lions in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If the Cowboys, Eagles and Lions lose on Sunday, then the Cowboys would back into a #2 seed and a home playoff game.

