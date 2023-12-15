Dallas Cowboys clinch playoff spot with win over Buffalo Bills

The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) would clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.

The Bills (7-6) are out of the playoffs right now, but with a strong finish, would likely make the postseason.

The Cowboys have been perfect at home. All three of their losses have been on the road.

December weather in Buffalo is always a concern. There is no snow expected, but a 70 percent chance of rain with temperatures in the upper 40s at game time.

To prepare for the potential bad weather, the team used wet balls during drills at The Star on Thursday.

Tight end Jake Ferguson even dipped his hands into ice water to prepare for the chilly conditions.

Photos of Bills players were added to the pads of the gauntlet machine as well.

Coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the weather and joked that the player from Louisiana, a certain quarterback named Dak Prescott, can't wait to get up north and play in those conditions.

"When you have an opportunity to live and coach in that climate there's some things that change your approach more than others," said McCarthy. "Temperature is last on the list, I'm more interested in the wind and the rain."

"I thought it was supposed to be beautiful out there until this morning I hear that there was rain, so we got a couple of wet ball drills in. [We're] ready for whatever, honestly. I don't think it changes the gameplan," said Prescott.

The Cowboys QB is trying to lead his team to a sixth straight victory.

They'll take on Bills QB Josh Allen, who has had a bit of a roller coaster season. He's thrown an interception in 9 straight games.

The Cowboys and Bills will square off on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.