The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will face the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL season opener on Thursday, September 4 at 7:20 P.M. (CST) The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 PM ET. The Cowboys will play without All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers for two future first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.



The NFL season opener kicks off on Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys face off against longtime division rival and reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

What we know:

The new Dallas Cowboys' new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, makes his debut as the team kicks off a Thursday Night Football match-up against division rival and reigning Super Bowl Champion, the Philadelphia Eagles.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond I Expand

In the last 25 years, the reigning Super Bowl Champions have been 20-5 in Week 1 the following year.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)

WHEN: Thursday, September 4 | 7:20 PM CST

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

HOW TO WATCH: NBC & Peacock

Micah Parsons-less defense

The trade that shocked the football world happened last Thursday, which still leaves lingering questions for Cowboys’ fans and the Cowboys' future. In a move that sent All-Pro LB Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys received a 2026 and 2027 first round pick along with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The Cowboys will now lean on Clark and returning starter Dante Fowler Jr, who is coming off a 10+ sack season. Fowler Jr. and the second round draft pick Donovan Ezeiruaku will now have big shoes to fill, replacing three-time All-Pro LB in Parsons.

New weapons for Dak

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp practice at Staybridge Suites Oxnard on July 30, 2025 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Im Expand

George Pickens is the newest wide receiver added to America's team this offseason. Pickens has 2040 receiving yards in his last two seasons with the Steelers.

Pickens will play alongside three-time All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb, who is looking to have his fifth consecutive season of 1,100+ receiving yards.

In the backfield, Jerry added two big-name running-backs to give the passing game some relief. Signing former Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams and former Panthers (and former Eagle) RB Miles Sanders.

Young offensive line

Tyler Booker, the team's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is listed to be the starting right guard for the Cowboys, and the only new addition to Dallas' front five.

Tyler Guyton, the 2024 first round pick for the Dallas Cowboys who started 11 games at left tackle for the 2024 season. He was feared to suffer an ACL injury during training camp in Oxford, but reportedly only suffered a bone fracture in his knee and is expected to start in the season opener against the Eagles. Guyton replaced 13-year veteran Tyron Smith last season and allowed 6 sacks.

Third round draft pick in the 2024 draft, Cooper Beebe, started 16 games last year at the center position, allowing only 3 sacks in his first year in the league.

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Tyler Booker #52 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during Day 12 of Dallas Cowboys Training Camp at Staybridge Suites Oxnard on August 07, 2025 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Boyz II Men National Anthem

Moments before the Eagles and Cowboys kick off the 2025 NFL season on Thursday night as the iconic Philadelphia band Boyz II Men will sing the National Anthem. All three members of the group are natives of Philadelphia.

Prior to the game, the Eagles will unveil their Super Bowl LIX banner.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: Members of R&B group Boyz II Men look on before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett C Expand

