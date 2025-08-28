Micah Parsons traded to the Green Bay Packers

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys have traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have reportedly agreed to a $188 million deal, making Parsons the highest-paid, non-quarterback player in the NFL. Parsons wrote a letter to Cowboys fans explaining his decision to leave Dallas.



In a stunning move, the Dallas Cowboys have traded away one of their best players. All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons is going to Green Bay.

Micah Parsons Traded

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys anticipates a play during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 31-28 in overti

What we know:

According to the NFL Network, Parsons agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract deal with the Packers which includes $120 million fully guaranteed. It makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in history.

The Cowboys get first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 in return, along with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, the team said on its website.

What they're saying:

Parsons has since confirmed the trade deal on social media.

"Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go!" he said on X.

He also shared a letter with Cowboys fans explaining his decision to leave Dallas.

"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control…. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process," he wrote.

That comment references Parsons' claims that team owner Jerry Jones had refused to talk to Parsons' agent, David Mulughetta.

Mulughetta said the past few months have been challenging, but now the stage is set and he believes the best is still ahead.

""That same kid from Jefferson Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Dream it. Work it. Earn it," he said in part in a statement posted on Instagram. "The last few months tested everything—but they also revealed everything: his resilience, his maturity, and his refusal to sacrifice his values. Because greatness isn't measured by what you achieve when it's easy, but by what you refuse to compromise when it's hard."

What's next:

Parsons will return to North Texas on Sept. 28 when the Cowboys take on the Packers at AT&T Stadium for Sunday Night Football.

Player and Fan Reactions

Several of Parsons' teammates and fellow players also reacted to the news as soon as it broke.

"I'm lost right now…," Dez Bryant said on X.

Trevon Diggs shared a post on X with a broken heart emoji. "Best In The World! Congratulations to my brother!," he said.

Former Cowboy DeMarcus Ware literally had no words.

Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., said the most sickening part of it all was that all his brother wanted was respect. He called it a sad year for sports fans in Dallas.

Micah Parsons Contract Negotiations

The backstory:

Parsons was in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys.

He announced at the beginning of the month that he had requested a trade after being unable to get contract negotiations started.

Jones and Parsons both said they'd had one meeting about his new contract. It was during a one-on-one meeting back in March.

Jones saw the meeting as a success, saying the two came to an agreement on pay and other contract details. Jones alluded to his contract offer being generous.

Parsons said he believed the meeting was about his leadership, but when the conversation turned to his contract, he said he felt frustrated and uncomfortable.

In an interview with former Cowboy Michael Irvin, Jones blamed Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, for there being no signed contract.

In the interview, Jones confirmed that he had not included Mulugheta in any talks but tried to send a new contract over to sign, which was rejected.

Parsons attended training camp in Oxnard, California but stayed on the sidelines after complaining of back soreness. He has not played in any of the preseason games so far this season.