Dallas Cowboys to open 2026 preseason slate vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will begin their 2026 NFL Preseason slate on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 15. Starters aren't expected to play, but the exhibition game will be the first chance to see Cowboys rookies like Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham in action. Quarterbacks Joe Milton and Sam Howell will get the majority of playing time under center on Saturday, with each QB fighting to be Dak Prescott's backup this season.



The first preseason matchup for the Dallas Cowboys this year will come on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 preseason game No. 1

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 19:The line of scrimmage between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys during a preseason game at Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

What we know:

This week, the Dallas Cowboys play football once again.

The team will head to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Saturday, August 15 at 7 p.m.

It's the first of three preseason games for the Cowboys before the 2026 regular season begins, with the first coming against the team that won Super Bowl LX back in February.

The Cowboys and Seahawks last played in the preseason in 2023, with the Seahawks winning 22-14 in Seattle.

Backups to be highlighted

Don't expect to see Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, or newly-paid Quinnen Williams take the field this Saturday.

Prescott hasn't played in a preseason game since 2019.

Instead, look for the main battle to be between quarterbacks Sam Howell and Joe Milton, who are competing for the team's backup quarterback position.

Dak Prescott (L) with Joe Milton (R)

Milton was in place as Prescott's backup in 2025, but failed to impress in limited action. Howell was signed as a free agent in March.

One would assume both will see playing time in Saturday's game.

Rookie debuts

Saturday will also mark the first time we see Cowboys rookies like safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Jaishawn Barham in game action.

Both players have made several highlight plays during the team's training camp in Oxnard.

Jaishawn Barham

Defending Super Bowl champions

Though they just won the franchise's second Super Bowl back in February, the Seattle Seahawks that will take the field on Saturday will look a little different.

Seattle is expected to also play backups in this game, so don't expect to see quarterback Sam Darnold or Rockwall's own Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the field.

Seattle took former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, so expect to see him and quarterback Jalen Milroe get playing time against Dallas.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 25: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks stands on the sidelines during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by K Expand

Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule

What's next:

Saturday's preseason affair between the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks will kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

It's the first of three preseason games for the Cowboys this year, with the next taking place on Saturday, August 22 against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The Cowboys' final preseason game of 2026 will be at home on Friday, August 28 when they take on the New Orleans Saints.