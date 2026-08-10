Dallas Cowboys sign DT Quinnen Williams to 3-year extension

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys have signed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a 3-year extension, the team announced on Monday. The new deal for Williams is worth $105.9 million, making him one of the NFL's highest paid defensive linemen. Williams was acquired by the Cowboys last November from the New York Jets for a 2027 first-round NFL Draft pick, among other compensation pieces.



One of the Dallas Cowboys' top defensive players is now one of the highest paid players at his position after he and the team agreed on a 3-year extension.

Cowboys extend DT Quinnen Williams

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 3: Quinnen Williams #92 of the Dallas Cowboys smiles during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on August 3, 2026 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have agreed to a 3-year contract extension that makes him one of the NFL's highest paid defensive linemen.

The reported contract is worth $105.9 million over the three years, and includes $101 million in guarantees.

Including the remaining money and years on Williams' previous contract, he is now signed for five total years at $153.15 million.

Williams' $35.3 million annual average salary is second on the Cowboys' roster only to QB Dak Prescott.

The backstory:

Dallas acquired Williams from the New York Jets last November for a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, a 2026 second-round pick, and defensive lineman Mazi Smith.

Williams was named to the 2025 Pro Bowl after his midseason trade to Dallas, where he posted 1.5 sacks, 21 combined tackles and 3 tackles for loss in seven games.

What they're saying:

"It's a big part of all the moving parts that went with our trade last year," Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told DallasCowboys.com after the signing became official. "I think this kind of, at the end of the day, puts a bow on top in terms of knowing that we're going to have Q here for the next five years long term, and have Kenny [Clark] out there rolling, the deal we made with Rashan Gary and how we used the pick on [Malachi] Lawrence."

"All these things, you can't say they were all tied to just that, but it's a big deal. And certainly he represents everything that we want in a Dallas Cowboys football player. He's not only a great football player, but he's a man, he's a leader who people in the locker room look to every day. I was just talking to Christian [Parker], he's the best player out on the field."

Thoughts on the deal?

What do you think of the Cowboys' decision to give Williams a record-breaking extension? Vote on the deal in our Free4All poll below and let your thoughts be heard!