Dallas Cowboys Updates: Gallup out, Peters in, Parsons questionable

The Dallas Cowboys will be without wide receiver Michael Gallup in Monday night's game against the New York Giants.

Gallup, who is recovering from a torn ACL, practiced all week and appeared to be poised to take the field in the Week 3 matchup.

The NFL Netowrk's Tom Pelissero reports that Gallup will be inactive for the game, opening the door for rookie third-round pick Jalen Tolbert to make his NFL debut.

The Cowboys did sign former All-Pro offensive lineman Jason Peters onto the active roster on Monday.

The 40-year-old Peters was signed shortly after left tackle Tyron Smith tore his hamstring and has been working to get in playing shape on the Cowboys practice squad.

Peters has practiced at both tackle and guard for the Cowboys.

There are still a few questions surrounding the Cowboys roster for Monday night's game.

Tight end Dalton Schultz is listed as questionable with a knee injury. He traveled with the team to New York and is expected to be a game time decision.

Micah Parsons is expected to play, despite being questionable. He did not practice most of the week due to an illness.

The Cowboys will take on the Giants at 7:15 central time.