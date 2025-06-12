Dallas Cowboys gather for off-season minicamp

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys held mandatory off-season workouts at The Star in Frisco this week. Linebacker Micah Parsons was at camp even though he is currently negotiating a new contract. This is Coach Brian Schottenheimer's first minicamp as a head coach.



The Dallas Cowboys held their final off-season team workout on Thursday morning at The Star in Frisco.

For the past few days, players have been ironing out their chemistry on the gridiron.

Rain forced them to practice inside the Ford Center on Wednesday.

Micah Parsons Attends Camp

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons talks to owner Jerry Jones at minicamp.

Linebacker Micah Parsons has been a full participant at minicamp, even though he’s still waiting for a new contract.

The All-Pro pass rusher stayed away from voluntary organized team activities earlier this month but was seen stretching and doing light workouts at the mandatory minicamp.

Related article

He is in the final year of his rookie contract.

He reportedly met with owner and general manager Jerry Jones for a casual conversation.

"We were talking about how my off-season’s been, the training I’ve been putting in, and he told me I looked pretty good. So, I got excited about that. Asked me about the trip I went on. It was a pretty good conversation. And then obviously just stepping up and being a leader, and just how much he appreciates me being here. And that means a lot to me. No contract talk at all," he said.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls out to teammates during practice at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Parsons said he will be reporting to training camp next month at Oxnard, California, as well.

The team has not yet announced when that will be.

Schottenheimer's First Camp as Head Coach

This is the first minicamp for Brian Schottenheimer as head coach.

While he’s spent most of his life coaching, he’s always attend camp as an assistant coach up until now.

At a news conference, he talked a lot about relationships and how much he values them. He wants to get to know his players and said those types of relationships help him communicate more effectively in good times and challenging times.

Tyler Booker on NFL Challenges

First-round NFL Draft pick Tyler Booker, an offensive lineman from Alabama, said he understands the challenge he faces.

"The more you know football, the slower the game becomes. Especially at this level, the game moves so fast. You have to make sure, obviously, you know what's going on as far as what the offense is doing. But you also have to have a good idea of what the defense is going to do. And that's something I'm still trying to learn and pick up on," he told reporters.

Related article