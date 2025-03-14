Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons feuds with ex-teammate DeMarcus Lawrence online

article

The Brief DeMarcus Lawrence took shots at Cowboys upon signing with new team Micah Parsons quickly responded to Lawrence's comments online. Reports say the feud between the two teammates dates back to the playoff loss in 2024.



There seemed to be bad blood between former Dallas Cowboys teammates, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, as the two went back and forth on X after Lawrence's comments about his former team in an interview.

Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence feud

The backstory:

On March 12th, 2025, former Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Lawrence signed a three-year contract worth up to $42 million with the Seattle Seahawks. The next day Lawrence was interviewed by a local Seattle sports reporter, where he made comments about the Cowboys that seemed to upset star Micah Parsons.

In this viral interview, Lawrence stated "Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there."

In response to Lawrence's comments, Parsons responded on social media saying, "This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s***." He ended the message with a clown emoji.

This resulted in yet another comment by Lawrence, personally attacking Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys' lack of success in the postseason: "Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left," Lawrence responded.

The History

What they're saying:

Parsons has been called out by teammates in the past for off-field distractions, and now, a former teammate and league vet is doing the same on a public platform.

According to Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan, Parsons and Lawrence "didn't get along" and there have been hints for months that the two had differences following the Dallas Cowboys loss to the Green Bay Packers in the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs.

"The simple fact is Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence were at odds pretty frequently during their time here in Dallas together. It was not something that just sprung up here in free agency," said Belt. "There were some issues of accountability and different things that they felt they needed to work through."